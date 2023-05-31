Infiltration bid foiled on LoC, 3 terrorists arrested: Army

Rajouri: Three terrorists were arrested while trying to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Pir Panjal region on Wednesday, a Defence spokesman.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence Lt Col Devender Anand in a statement issued here said that in a joint operation by the Army along with J&K Police, three to four terrorists were intercepted on the LoC in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence at about 1:30 am on Wednesday while taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rains.

Lt Col Anand said that a well-sited Army ambush on challenging them was fired at and in the retaliatory gunfight some terrorists were hit.

“The area was cordoned and search operations are in progress. The blood trails were found and three terrorists with some weapons, war like stores including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and narcotics substance were recovered from them. An Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. Search operations are in progress,” he said.