Infiltration bid foiled on LoC, 3 terrorists arrested: Army

Rajouri: Three terrorists were arrested while trying to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Pir Panjal region on Wednesday, a Defence spokesman.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence Lt Col Devender Anand in a statement issued here said that in a joint operation by the Army along with J&K Police, three to four terrorists were intercepted on the LoC in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence at about 1:30 am on Wednesday while taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rains.
Lt Col Anand said that a well-sited Army ambush on challenging them was fired at and in the retaliatory gunfight some terrorists were hit.
“The area was cordoned and search operations are in progress. The blood trails were found and three terrorists with some weapons, war like stores including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and narcotics substance were recovered from them. An Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. Search operations are in progress,” he said.
A Defence official said that the three terrorists were arrested while attempting to infiltrate in Gulpur area.
He said that a 12 kg IED concealed in a sophisticated utensil, an AK-56 rifle with 10 rounds in the magazine, 2 pistols with 2 magazines and 70 rounds, six Chinese grenades, 20 packets of narcotic substance was recovered from their possession.
The Defence official identified the three terrorists as Muhammad Riaz, 23, son of Muhammad Farooq; Muhammad Farooq, 26, son of Muhammad Rafiq; and Muhammad Zubair, 22, son of Muhammad Razaq, all residents of Khari Karmara village of Poonch.
He said that among them, Farooq was injured after he was hit by a bullet in his leg and is presently under treatment at a local hospital while the other two terrorists are under arrest and being questioned.
Meanwhile, a Police official said that the 20 packets of narcotics recovered from the terrorists is believed to be heroin, which was being smuggled as a part of a narco-terror module meant for funding terror activities.