Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in Poonch; 2 terrorists killed: Army

Rajouri: The Army Monday said it foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector.
The Army said that two infiltrators had been killed and the body of one of them had been retrieved.
In an official statement issued here, Jammu-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that in a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police, a major infiltration bid was foiled in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Sunday night.
“The movement of terrorists was observed near the Poonch River from across the LoC,” the spokesman said.
He said that Army and Police established anti-infiltration posture in multiple tiers to prevent any terrorist from escaping.
“In the early hours of the morning contact was established which led to heavy volume of fire being exchanged. In the ensuing gunfight two terrorists were hit,” the Defence spokesman said.
He said that a terrorist fell on the spot while the other terrorist fell in the Poonch River.
The spokesman said that during a search operation in the area, the body of a terrorist was recovered from the site while arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.
He said that the recoveries include an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, 11 rounds, and other stores for sustenance.
Meanwhile, an encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Sheindra, Madana village of Poonch district.
The security forces have named the ongoing operation as ‘Operation Trinetra 2’, which is being considered as the second phase of Operation Trinetra that was launched after the April 20 Bhata Dhurian attack and May 5 Kesari Hill encounter.
In an official statement issued here, Army’s White Knight Corps said that based on specific intelligence, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by the Army and J&K Police in Sindarah and Maidana near Surankote, Poonch.
The Army said that contact was established during this operation after which intense gunfight started.
It said that a few terrorists are reportedly trapped at the encounter site.