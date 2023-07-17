Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in Poonch; 2 terrorists killed: Army

Rajouri: The Army Monday said it foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector.

The Army said that two infiltrators had been killed and the body of one of them had been retrieved.

In an official statement issued here, Jammu-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that in a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police, a major infiltration bid was foiled in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Sunday night.

“The movement of terrorists was observed near the Poonch River from across the LoC,” the spokesman said.

He said that Army and Police established anti-infiltration posture in multiple tiers to prevent any terrorist from escaping.

“In the early hours of the morning contact was established which led to heavy volume of fire being exchanged. In the ensuing gunfight two terrorists were hit,” the Defence spokesman said.

He said that a terrorist fell on the spot while the other terrorist fell in the Poonch River.