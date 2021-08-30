Infiltration bid foiled| 2 militants killed along Poonch LoC

Rajouri: Indian army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt by killing two militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.

Army, in its official statement, said, “In the early hours of August 30, 2021, the terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector. Alert army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid.”

“On being challenged by army troops, there ensued a fierce fire-fight with the terrorists in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand.

He added that in continuation of the operations launched in the morning in Poonch district, search operations were carried out near the Line of Control.