Infiltration bid foiled| 2 militants killed along Poonch LoC
Rajouri: Indian army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt by killing two militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.
Army, in its official statement, said, “In the early hours of August 30, 2021, the terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector. Alert army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid.”
“On being challenged by army troops, there ensued a fierce fire-fight with the terrorists in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand.
He added that in continuation of the operations launched in the morning in Poonch district, search operations were carried out near the Line of Control.
“During the search, a body of the second terrorist with an AK 47 assault rifle and pouch ammunition was noticed across the Line of Control. Thus two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control have been successfully neutralised by troops of the Indian army who remain ever vigilant in discharging their duties,” he stated.
He added that the operation was still in progress in the area. “This action by alert army troops displays their resolve to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” Lt Col Anand said in the official statement.
Meanwhile, official sources said that a manhunt was going on to track remaining militants who were part of the group that was trying to infiltrate from across the Line of Control.
They said that this group comprised three to four heavily armed militants who were trying to infiltrate but got intercepted. “Two militants were killed in the exchange of fire whereas one to two remaining militants could either still be present in the forward area or might have managed to return,” they added.