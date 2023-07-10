Infiltration bid in Nowshera; massive operation launched

Rajouri: Army Monday launched a massive operation after an infiltration attempt took place on Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Official sources said that during the intervening night of July 9 and 10, an infiltration attempt took place on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rumli Dhara area of Nowshera sector. “Incident of firing also took place in the area,” they said.

After the infiltration attempt, official sources said, a massive operation was launched in the area which was going on when last reports were received. Gunfire in the area continued for hours, they said. The official sources further said, “An infiltrator has reportedly been eliminated in the action.” However, there was no official word from any concerned side, regarding recovery of the body of the infiltrator. They said, “One infiltrator has possibly been eliminated but the area of action is in forward location and the operation is still going on. The information regarding recovery of the body will only be confirmed once an official statement is issued by the army."