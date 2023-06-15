Infiltration bid on LoC foiled: Army

Rajouri: The Army on Thursday said it foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Pir Panjal region and recovered war-like stores of arms and ammunition.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand in a statement issued here said that with this swift action, the infiltration bid having a potential to disturb peace in the district was foiled.
He said that in a joint operation, Army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.
Lt Col Anand said that on Wednesday night, an operation following an infiltration attempt was launched in the Krishna Ghati sector on the LoC and during the operation, a weapon, two pouches, and two rucksacks were recovered.
He said that the Army recovered war-like stores of arms and ammunition from these pouches and rucksacks.
Lt Col Anand said that the recovered items include an AK-74 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two 7.62 pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, clothing and medicines.
Following a surge in terror incidents in the hinterland areas of Rajouri and Poonch, the security apparatus is already on a high alert amid apprehensions of intelligence agencies that terrorists could attempt to infiltrate from the LoC.
Amid these apprehensions, the Army deployment manning the LoC is already in the highest state of alertness.