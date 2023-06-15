Infiltration bid on LoC foiled: Army

Rajouri: The Army on Thursday said it foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Pir Panjal region and recovered war-like stores of arms and ammunition.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand in a statement issued here said that with this swift action, the infiltration bid having a potential to disturb peace in the district was foiled.

He said that in a joint operation, Army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.

Lt Col Anand said that on Wednesday night, an operation following an infiltration attempt was launched in the Krishna Ghati sector on the LoC and during the operation, a weapon, two pouches, and two rucksacks were recovered.