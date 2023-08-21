Infiltration reducing, drugs being pushed from across border: PRO MOD

Srinagar: Stating that drugs were being pushed into Kashmir from across the border, a Ministry of Defence officer Monday said that infiltration had reduced and troops were alert round the clock to foil the bids along the Line of Control.

This was stated by the Public Relation Officer (PRO), Ministry of Defence, Lt Col M K Sahu in an interaction with a group of select senior journalists covering defence and internal security in Kashmir. “I visited some areas around the Line of Control (LoC) and the feedback received is that infiltration has reduced,” Lt Col Sahu said.

He said that attempts to push terrorists from across the border continue, however alert troops were there to foil any attempt.

“This year so far some attempts have been foiled while working in synergy with other security forces. Any attempt will be foiled without fail,” he said.