Infiltrator apprehended on Rajouri LoC

Rajouri: Indian army troops Tuesday evening apprehended an infiltrator, who was trying to sneak in this side of Line of Control in Rajouri district.

“Infiltrator, reportedly an aged man, was trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) from the forward area in Keri of Rajouri sector. The army troops deployed in forward area along the LoC noticed the movement of this infiltrator and succeeded in apprehending him,” said officials.

They said that the infiltrator was shifted to a nearby army camp where further legal formalities and his questioning were in progress.

Officials said that the man was a resident of Sohana village on the other side of the border.