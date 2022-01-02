Infiltrator killed, BAT action foiled in Keran: Army

Srinagar: The Army on Sunday said they have foiled an infiltration or BAT action in Keran sector of frontier district Kupwara by killing a militant on Saturday.
“There was complete breach of ceasefire agreement on Saturday when we noticed an infiltrator wearing a pathan dress and a black jacket trying to enter into this side of the fence,” General officer Commanding of 28 Infantry Division, Major General Abhijit Pendharkar told reporters. The officer, who was flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara Yougal Manhas , while briefing about the operation said “ we are ready for any eventuality.”
Major General Pendharkar identified the killed militant as Muhammad Shabir Malik, a Pakistani national. He said an AK-47 rifle and seven magazines were recovered from him, besides a vaccination certificate and an identity card was also found in the possession of the slain militant.
The Army General said that the infiltration route chosen by the slain militant was the same as the one used by five armed militants last year in April, who were killed in the Keran sector.
“We have established communication with the Pakistani Army on a hotline so that the body of the infiltrator is taken back,” he said. He said there are continuous inputs about possible infiltration bids by militants in Keran and Kupwara sectors ahead of the forthcoming snowfall. “Despite all these factors, we are ready for any eventuality,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Army in a statement said: In a complete breach of the ongoing Ceasefire Understanding between the two armies across the line of control, an infiltration or BAT action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores. The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army,” Army said.
“In complete breach of the Ceasefire Understanding arrived at between the DGMO's, one armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 1500 hours on 01 Jan 21. Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 1600 hours. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades. The surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any exploitation of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area and the operation is ongoing. The route adopted by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on 4 Apr 20 during Op Rangadori Bhaikh in which five terrorists were eliminated.”
“A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani National identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in Army Uniform wearing name tab of Shabbir,” it said adding that: “This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terror. A hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual.”