Infiltrator killed, BAT action foiled in Keran: Army

Major General Pendharkar identified the killed militant as Muhammad Shabir Malik, a Pakistani national. He said an AK-47 rifle and seven magazines were recovered from him, besides a vaccination certificate and an identity card was also found in the possession of the slain militant.

The Army General said that the infiltration route chosen by the slain militant was the same as the one used by five armed militants last year in April, who were killed in the Keran sector.

“We have established communication with the Pakistani Army on a hotline so that the body of the infiltrator is taken back,” he said. He said there are continuous inputs about possible infiltration bids by militants in Keran and Kupwara sectors ahead of the forthcoming snowfall. “Despite all these factors, we are ready for any eventuality,” he said.