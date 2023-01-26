Influential land grabbers will face legal action; anti-encroachment campaign won’t impact common people: LG

MAKE G20 MEETING IN J&K INCLUSIVE EVENT

Referring to the G-20 meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir in May this year, he said that this was a message to the enemies of humanity who were attacking the interests of our citizens through cowardly acts of terrorism for decades. “Jammu and Kashmir is the life blood of India. It is the guiding lamp of the civilization and eternal sound of our social consciousness.

Under the able leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is standing tall with self-confidence, encompassing the great heritage and cultural values of the world’s largest republic.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir is marching forward on the path to progress. I urge every section of the society to come forward and make the G-20 an inclusive event,” LG Sinha said.

MEASURES FOR YOUTH

Spelling out measures taken for J&K youth, the Lieutenant Governor assured that none would be allowed to spoil their future. “Youth power is the strength of Jammu and Kashmir. Our youth are impatient and enthusiastic for rejuvenation of the Union Territory. The administration has taken concrete steps to fully support our young men and women in building a bright future for themselves,” he said.

“Entrepreneurship certificates have been awarded to 75,000 young boys and girls on the eve of Republic Day and our talented young men and women are being provided with every possible assistance and training to start their own business ventures in manufacturing, services, retail, transport sector, handicraft, agri-allied and agri-infra sectors. In the last three years, 5.5 lakh youth have been empowered through Mission Youth, Financial Institutions and Central and State Government Institutions in this direction,” he stated.

LG Sinha said that ‘Yogyata se Rozgar’ was the core mantra of the administration. He said that in the last three years, 33,000 posts had been filled on the basis of merit and the decades-old practice, where jobs were sold to the highest bidder in the market, had been eliminated. “I am aware that due to the harsh actions of the administration, job mafias are in disarray and they are attempting to incite sentiments of the masses by spreading misinformation. I want to reiterate to our young men and women that no one will be allowed to compromise their future. The administration will ensure that merit is rewarded,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the promotions of more than 2000 officers of important government departments which were stalled for more than two decades had been cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. The culture of stop-gap arrangements which plagued departments for decades was being brought to a gradual end and efficiency, ability and hard work of employees was being duly recognised, he said.