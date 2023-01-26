Influential land grabbers will face legal action; anti-encroachment campaign won’t impact common people: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday stated that sustained efforts of security agencies had resulted in a marked decrease in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir through direct attacks on the ecosystem supporting and financing terror.
He was addressing the gathering after unfurling the National Flag at the UT level function on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, here at MA Stadium this morning.
“The security grid has been strengthened and anti-terror operations have been intensified through direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances terror. Last year, 180 terrorists were neutralized, or there has been a corresponding reduction of 55 percent in civilian killings and 58 percent in the martyrdom of security forces. A befitting reply is being given to narco-terrorists and seizures and arrests in Narco-terror cases have increased,” he said.
Paying tributes to the brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Security Forces, who displayed unmatched heroism and the spirit of sacrifice in defending the motherland, the Lieutenant Governor renewed pledge to avenge killings of innocents being done at the behest of neighbouring nation.
“I want to tell those involved in the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country that we will avenge every drop of blood and tears. I assure the families who lost their loved ones that the entire nation stands with you and concrete measures will be taken to ensure that the families of our brave-hearts live a life of comfort and dignity,” he said.
MAKE G20 MEETING IN J&K INCLUSIVE EVENT
Referring to the G-20 meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir in May this year, he said that this was a message to the enemies of humanity who were attacking the interests of our citizens through cowardly acts of terrorism for decades. “Jammu and Kashmir is the life blood of India. It is the guiding lamp of the civilization and eternal sound of our social consciousness.
Under the able leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is standing tall with self-confidence, encompassing the great heritage and cultural values of the world’s largest republic.
Today, Jammu and Kashmir is marching forward on the path to progress. I urge every section of the society to come forward and make the G-20 an inclusive event,” LG Sinha said.
MEASURES FOR YOUTH
Spelling out measures taken for J&K youth, the Lieutenant Governor assured that none would be allowed to spoil their future. “Youth power is the strength of Jammu and Kashmir. Our youth are impatient and enthusiastic for rejuvenation of the Union Territory. The administration has taken concrete steps to fully support our young men and women in building a bright future for themselves,” he said.
“Entrepreneurship certificates have been awarded to 75,000 young boys and girls on the eve of Republic Day and our talented young men and women are being provided with every possible assistance and training to start their own business ventures in manufacturing, services, retail, transport sector, handicraft, agri-allied and agri-infra sectors. In the last three years, 5.5 lakh youth have been empowered through Mission Youth, Financial Institutions and Central and State Government Institutions in this direction,” he stated.
LG Sinha said that ‘Yogyata se Rozgar’ was the core mantra of the administration. He said that in the last three years, 33,000 posts had been filled on the basis of merit and the decades-old practice, where jobs were sold to the highest bidder in the market, had been eliminated. “I am aware that due to the harsh actions of the administration, job mafias are in disarray and they are attempting to incite sentiments of the masses by spreading misinformation. I want to reiterate to our young men and women that no one will be allowed to compromise their future. The administration will ensure that merit is rewarded,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said that the promotions of more than 2000 officers of important government departments which were stalled for more than two decades had been cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. The culture of stop-gap arrangements which plagued departments for decades was being brought to a gradual end and efficiency, ability and hard work of employees was being duly recognised, he said.
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION IN J&K
The Lieutenant Governor averred that for the first time in the last seven decades of independence, Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing an Industrial Revolution.
“It has opened up doors of immense possibilities for the new generation. Private investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 Cr have been received within a period of around one year, during which 1455 industrial units started their operations. This is, by far, the biggest industrial campaign in the history of Jammu and Kashmir in a year,” he said.
He said that the foundation stone of Emaar Group Shopping Mall and IT Tower would be laid in March, 2023 and 52 other industrial units would also start their operations during the same month. “Further, land has been allotted to 1711 industrial units which is also a new record in the industrial history of Jammu and Kashmir.
Another 77 industrial units are being developed on private land and in the last three years, 500 start ups have come up which have ushered in a new social revolution. Sincere efforts are being made to revive the handloom and handicraft sector.
We are committed to provide training, design, technology inputs like GI tag and such other infrastructural support as are required for quality, branding and boosting global demand for our handicraft products,” he said.
ILLEGAL ENCROACHMENTS' REMOVAL NOT TO IMPACT COMMON CITIZENS
The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the removal of illegal encroachments would not impact common citizens of J&K.
“For decades, the development and aspirations of common masses were held hostage by exploitative and anti-developmental land laws. Over the last two years, land owners have been empowered through a series of land reforms. Legal action is being taken against influential people who had illegally encroached upon the government,” he said.
“People are at the centre of governance. We have ensured that the interests of common citizens are protected and that they are not impacted by the campaign to remove illegal encroachments. We have been successful to a great extent in curbing corruption by issuing land passbooks in three languages. So far, 28 lakh such passbooks have been distributed, revenue records are being demystified for eliminating the possibility of manipulation,” LG Sinha said.
RESOLVING KP MIGRANTS’ PROBLEMS WITH GREAT SENSITIVITY
LG Sinha said that the administration was trying to solve the problems of Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters with utmost sensitivity.
“Their safety is our topmost priority. All PM package and minority employees working in the Kashmir valley have been deployed at safe places. A nodal officer has been appointed in the Raj Bhavan and in every district to resolve issues related to their security and other problems. The long-standing issue of availability of land for their accommodations has been resolved, and construction of 3000 accommodations for our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters shall be completed this year,” he said.
GOVT WORKING FOR KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY
He said that his administration was laying the foundation of a strong knowledge economy. “The dedicated efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi have transformed Jammu city into a hub of educational institutions. Further, efforts are being made to improve the quality of school education and employment-oriented higher education through the National Education Policy,” he said.