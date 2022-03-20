‘Innovation man’ Prof Rai promoter of social impact inventions

Srinagar: When Professor Umesh Rai began teaching Zoology in Delhi University in 1992, he found the University class rooms to be the nerve centre of excellence which needed to be revolutionised to serve as an intellectual bridge with the present and future requirements of the country's growth.

He started developing mission-oriented science and technology courses to produce scientific trained manpower of a very high quality which could directly find placement across the country.

Prof Rai is also credited with implementation of Innovation Project Scheme in 2012 to encourage undergraduate students and faculty in colleges to go beyond the classroom and create an appropriate ecosystem conducive to foster inclusive innovation.