‘Innovation man’ Prof Rai promoter of social impact inventions
Srinagar: When Professor Umesh Rai began teaching Zoology in Delhi University in 1992, he found the University class rooms to be the nerve centre of excellence which needed to be revolutionised to serve as an intellectual bridge with the present and future requirements of the country's growth.
He started developing mission-oriented science and technology courses to produce scientific trained manpower of a very high quality which could directly find placement across the country.
Prof Rai is also credited with implementation of Innovation Project Scheme in 2012 to encourage undergraduate students and faculty in colleges to go beyond the classroom and create an appropriate ecosystem conducive to foster inclusive innovation.
With a Doctorate in Zoology from Banaras Hindu University, Prof Rai is the first educationist of the country who had created the culture of cluster innovation centre way back in 2011 to transform the universities into hub of innovation activities, facilitating and guiding the development of ideas into applications that can benefit the society at large.
A great visionary, a great scholar and an eminent educationist, Prof Rai served the twin causes of action-oriented learning methods and new innovations.
Interestingly, Prof Rai is also credited with bringing a paradigm shift in the education programs of Delhi University where he is currently serving as head of Zoology department.
As a great institution builder Prof Rai successfully implemented semester system in 2011. It is well known fact that semester system was turning point in India's education system to build a modern, knowledge society. His commitment for education reform and tireless endeavor has seen the strengthening of four year undergraduate programme with multiple exit options in 2013 where focus was given to enhance creativity, analytical ability, skill development and entrepreneurship so that students may be empowered with leadership qualities and self-reliance.
He always believed that while improving access to education is important, it should be accompanied by efforts to ensure new innovations with greater emphasis on branches of science relevant to make India "Aatm Nirbhar'.
Besides, setting up world-class experimental facilities in Delhi University, Prof Rai is also credited with implementing 'Choice Based Credit System' in 2015.
Prof Rai completed his graduation in science in 1977 from Banaras Hindu University and subsequently finished his master’s from Gorakhpur University. He was back to Banaras Hindu University for PhD in Zoology and after being conferred doctorate, Prof Rai began working with CSIR as a research Associate in 1988. He joined Delhi University as a Lecturer, Zoology in 1992. He has also been conferred as a fellow of the national academy of sciences in 2008 and served as council member at several prestigious scientific associations.