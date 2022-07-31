Inspire others to use national flag as profile picture: Amit Shah

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Modi has started 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to hoist the tricolour at every home from August 13 to 15, praising the valour of freedom fighters on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"To make the #HarGharTiranga campaign a mass movement, today in his #MannKiBaat programme, @narendramodi ji appealed to all the countrymen to put the tricolour in their social media profiles from August 2 to 15. Inspire others to join this campaign by putting the tricolour in your DP,” he said.

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation.