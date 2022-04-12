Install CCTV cameras by April 19 or face penal action: Srinagar Police

Srinagar: Terming it as traders’ own safety and deterrence, Srinagar police on Tuesday urged the establishments in city to follow the order of District Magistrate of installation of CCTVs by April 19 and said that non-compliance of directive may lead to Penal Action and FIR.

“It is requested to all establishments in Srinagar to install CCTVs as instructed via DM Srinagar Order dated 5th April 2022. Non-Compliance of this order may lead to Penal Action and FIR. 19th April is the last date for compliance. CCTVs are for your own protection & deterrence,” Srinagar Police tweeted on Tuesday.