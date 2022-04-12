Install CCTV cameras by April 19 or face penal action: Srinagar Police

Srinagar: Terming it as traders’ own safety and deterrence, Srinagar police on Tuesday urged the establishments in city to follow the order of District Magistrate of installation of CCTVs by April 19 and said that non-compliance of directive may lead to Penal Action and FIR.
“It is requested to all establishments in Srinagar to install CCTVs as instructed via DM Srinagar Order dated 5th April 2022. Non-Compliance of this order may lead to Penal Action and FIR. 19th April is the last date for compliance. CCTVs are for your own protection & deterrence,” Srinagar Police tweeted on Tuesday.
Last week, the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar ordered installation of CCTVs outside shops and other business establishments across the district to keep a check on anti-national, criminals, anti-social and anti-activities.
According to that order issued by DC Srinagar, in view of the prevailing persistent threat, relating to recent increased incidents of selective attacks on the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir by the anti-nationals and subversive elements, it requires several measures, including the use of appropriate technologies to safeguard the life and property.
The order had read that the benefits of advancements in technology are being reaped by every sector be it education, investment, management, health, or public service and many states/UTs of the Union of India now employ video surveillance as a tool to monitor public movements and to prevent crime and terrorism.
“The role of CCTV cameras in improving safety and security cannot be undermined because they not only help in deterrence, surveillance and detection of crime but are very important tools for the law enforcement agencies in the prosecution and bringing the culprit/offender to the book,” it had said.
It had read that the crucial importance of urgent installation of CCTVs has been stressed in several security review meetings at higher level.
“There exist several banking and financial business establishments like banks/ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, wine, and beer shops, eating joints, ready-made garment shops, showrooms, small markets, educational institutions, places of worship, bus stands, railway stations, airports hospitals and offices, where transactions are held in cash or a place frequented by large number of people with a likelihood of gathering of 50 people or more at a time, where CCTV cameras are not installed to cover the outer areas of such establishments.”