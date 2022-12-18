Intense cold in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Days ahead of the 40-day harshest cold spell of ‘Chilai Kalan’, Kashmir and Ladakh continued to record sub-zero temperature on Sunday with Pahalgam being the coldest place in Kashmir.
“There has been a further drop in the minimum temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “We expect further dry weather for over a week.”
They said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius against previous night’s minus degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in the cold desert Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 10.6 degrees Celsius.
They said that the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius against minus 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius against minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that south Kashmir Kokernag resort recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius above normal.
They said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius against minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.