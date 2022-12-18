Intense cold in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Days ahead of the 40-day harshest cold spell of ‘Chilai Kalan’, Kashmir and Ladakh continued to record sub-zero temperature on Sunday with Pahalgam being the coldest place in Kashmir.

“There has been a further drop in the minimum temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “We expect further dry weather for over a week.”

They said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius against previous night’s minus degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.