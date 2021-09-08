Intermittent rains in Kashmir

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Wednesday received a light spell of intermittent rains bringing relief to the people from the unusual heat with the Meteorological Department forecasting intermittent light to moderate rainfall during the next two days.

However, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that there is no forecast “of any major rainfall for the next 10 days in J&K”, adding that “intermittent light rainfall is predicted in the next couple of days in J&K”.

Lotus said that “intermittent light to moderate rainfall is likely especially in the morning, evening during the next 2 days and mainly dry thereafter”.

As per the MeT data, summer capital Srinagar recorded 27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was several notches below the temperatures recorded during the last few days.