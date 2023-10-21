Internal and border security not possible without alert Police: Amit Shah

New Delhi: On the ‘Police Commemoration Day’ Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Saturday said that border and internal security was not possible without an alert Police.

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the Home Minister as saying that internal security or border security of any country was not possible without a vigilant police system.

Paying homage to the fallen policemen at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, he paid tribute to 36,250 policemen who have died in the line of duty while protecting the country's internal security and security of its borders since independence.

Shah told the families of the fallen policemen that today India was progressing in every field in the world and its foundation was the sacrifice offered by the families of these fallen policemen and that India would never forget their sacrifice.

“Of all the personnel serving the country, policemen have the toughest duty, be it day or night, winter or summer, festival or regular day, policemen do not get a chance to celebrate festivals with their families,” he said.

The Home Minister said that all our policemen spend the golden years of their lives away from their families on the country's long land border and protect the country through their bravery and sacrifices.

He said that whether it was to combat terrorists, stop crime, maintain law and order while facing a crowd, protect common citizens during disasters and accidents, or be on the frontline during difficult times like the coronavirus pandemic, protecting the citizens, policemen had proved themselves on every occasion.

“In the last 1 year, from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, 188 policemen have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to ensure security and maintain law and order of the country,” Shah said.