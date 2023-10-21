Internal and border security not possible without alert Police: Amit Shah

New Delhi: On the ‘Police Commemoration Day’ Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Saturday said that border and internal security was not possible without an alert Police.
An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the Home Minister as saying that internal security or border security of any country was not possible without a vigilant police system.
Paying homage to the fallen policemen at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, he paid tribute to 36,250 policemen who have died in the line of duty while protecting the country's internal security and security of its borders since independence.
Shah told the families of the fallen policemen that today India was progressing in every field in the world and its foundation was the sacrifice offered by the families of these fallen policemen and that India would never forget their sacrifice.
“Of all the personnel serving the country, policemen have the toughest duty, be it day or night, winter or summer, festival or regular day, policemen do not get a chance to celebrate festivals with their families,” he said.
The Home Minister said that all our policemen spend the golden years of their lives away from their families on the country's long land border and protect the country through their bravery and sacrifices.
He said that whether it was to combat terrorists, stop crime, maintain law and order while facing a crowd, protect common citizens during disasters and accidents, or be on the frontline during difficult times like the coronavirus pandemic, protecting the citizens, policemen had proved themselves on every occasion.
“In the last 1 year, from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, 188 policemen have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to ensure security and maintain law and order of the country,” Shah said.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for Amrit Kaal.
The Home Minister said that starting with the end of 75 years of independence till the centenary of independence, these 25 years were for taking the country to the top position in every field.
“For this purpose, 130 crore people of the country have taken pledge collectively and individually and with these resolutions, no one will be able to stop us from reaching the top in every field in the world,” he said.
Shah said that in the last decade, terrorism, naxalism, and ethnic violence had reduced by 65 percent from their peak levels due to the efforts of our brave policemen.
He said that in the last few years, working through NDRF, soldiers of different police forces had earned a respectable name and achieved success not only in the country but also across the world in the field of disaster management.
The Home Minister said on entering the Amrit Kaal of India’s Independence, the Government of India, under the leadership of PM Modi, was bringing three new laws, which would completely change our criminal justice system.
He said that these three laws would replace 150-year-old British-era laws and would not only reflect Indian-ness but would also protect the rights of every citizen as per the spirit of the Constitution of India.
Shah said that PM Modi had emphasised ending the pendency of cases in courts.
He said that under his leadership, the country would be successful in achieving the goal of bringing transparency and speed in the Criminal Justice System through the Police Technology Mission, three new laws, and ICJS.
The Home Minister said that continuing with the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the Modi government had enacted strict laws and had also made efforts to become the best counter-terrorism force in the world by setting up the Police Technology Mission for the modernisation of the Police.
He said that for the welfare of Police personnel, the government led by PM Modi had also made timely changes in the Ayushman-CAPF, Housing Scheme, CAPF e-Awas Web Portal, Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme, Central Ex-gratia, Disability Ex-gratia, Air Courier Services, and Central Police Welfare Store.
Shah said that the Police Memorial was not merely symbolic but a recognition of the sacrifice and dedication of Police personnel towards nation-building.
He said that the government was fully committed to the welfare of Police personnel and their family members.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and Union Home Secretary were also present on the occasion.