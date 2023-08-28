International beauty divas call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Miss World, Karolina Bielawska and other international beauty pageant winners called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bielawska was accompanied by Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; and Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Eric Morley.
The spokesman said that they shared the experience of their visit to Kashmir with the LG.
He said that the LG discussed with the international beauty pageant winners the tourism potential of J&K and its emergence as a favourite destination for hosting major international events.
Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Secretary Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Founder Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, Rouble Nagi, and Chairman PME Jamil Saidi were also present during the interaction at Raj Bhawan.