International beauty divas call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Miss World, Karolina Bielawska and other international beauty pageant winners called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bielawska was accompanied by Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; and Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Eric Morley.

The spokesman said that they shared the experience of their visit to Kashmir with the LG.