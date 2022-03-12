International Cargo Terminal becomes functional at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: In a major boost to exports of horticulture produce, handicrafts and other goods from Kashmir, an international cargo terminal facility at the Srinagar International Airport was inaugurated on Friday. Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials told Greater Kashmir that the facility is aimed to provide a thrust to exports.

An AAI official said “March 10, 2022 shall be a golden letters date in the history of our airport. On this day the Government of India acting through the Commissioner of Customs has notified us as custodian for the import and export of goods from abroad at our cargo terminal,”.

The official said with this authorisation and notification by government of India, Srinagar Airport can now offer services to the business community for import and export of goods directly from Srinagar.