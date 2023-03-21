International Day of Forests | Make reforestation campaign a mass movement: LG

The LG emphasised on striking a perfect balance between the society and the environment for a healthy ecosystem and a strong economy. “Nature is a great source of wisdom. The more we learn from nature, the more we understand that forests are not only an integral part of our existence but also essential for our mental, physical health, and well being. A society that is closer to nature is more prosperous,” he said.

“On this International Day of Forests, let us rededicate ourselves to protect nature and conserve forests with the spirit of ‘One World, One Health’. We must protect and nurture economic, social, and environmental values for the benefit of present and future generations,” the LG said.

He directed the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission to launch Van Sakhi Yojana in coordination with the Forest Department for the socio-economic empowerment of the women entrepreneurs associated with the sector.

The LG asked the Forests Department and other stakeholders to ensure that policy on ‘Sustainable Utilisation of Non-timber Forest Produce in J&K’ was fully operationalised on the ground to maximise its benefits to the people, especially women and tribal communities.

He emphasised on promoting high-value forest produce like Gucci mushroom and Artemisia herbal plant, which could be found in abundance in the forests of J&K to bring significant improvement in the quality of life of the forest-dependent population without harming the forests.