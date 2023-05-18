International Museum Expo 2023 | We will conserve our heritage, create new legacy: PM Modi

He said that in these efforts one could find the history of India’s fight for independence as well as the thousand-year-old heritage of the country.

Modi said that the government was running a special campaign to conserve local and rural museums along with the heritage of every state and segment of society.

He said that the development of ten special museums was underway to immortalise the contributions of the tribal communities in India’s freedom struggle, which would be one of the most unique initiatives in the world to provide a glimpse of tribal diversity.

Giving examples of conserving the heritage of the land, the PM mentioned Dandi Path where Mahatma Gandhi marched during the Salt Satyagraha and the memorial built at the spot where he broke the salt law.

He also mentioned the redevelopment of Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Dr B R Ambedkar into a National Memorial at 5, Alipore Road in Delhi along with the development of Panch Teerth related to his life, in Mhow where he was born, in London where he lived, in Nagpur where he took initiation, and the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai where his Samadhi exists today.

Modi also gave examples of the Museum at Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity, Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, Govind Guru’s memorial in Gujarat, the Man Mahal Museum in Varanasi and the Museum of Christian Art in Goa.

He also touched upon the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya dedicated to the journey and contributions of all the former PMs of the country in Delhi and requested the guests to visit this museum once.

The PM said that when a country starts conserving its heritage it gives rise to closeness with other countries also.

He gave examples of holy relics of lord Buddha, which were conserved over the generations and now uniting followers of lord Buddha all over the world.

Modi mentioned sending four holy relics to Mongolia on the last Buddha Poornima, the arrival of the holy relics from Sri Lanka to Kushinagar.

“Similarly, the legacy of St Ketevan of Goa is safe with India and remembered the enthusiasm in Georgia when the relics were sent there,” he said. “Our heritage becomes the harbinger of world unity.”

The PM suggested that the museums should become active participants in conserving the resources for the coming generations.

He suggested that museums could conserve and present the signs of many calamities that the earth had faced, and presentation of the changing face of the earth could also be done.

Mentioning the gastronomic section of the expo, Modi talked about the growing profile of Ayurveda and Shree Anna Millets due to India’s efforts.

He suggested that new museums could come up about the journey of Shree Anna and other grains.

The PM said that all this could be possible when preserving things of historical significance becomes the nature of the country.

He elaborated how this could be achieved and suggested that every family creates a family museum of their own family and that simple things of today would be an emotional property for the coming generations.

Modi exhorted schools and other institutions to create their own museums and also asked cities to create city museums.

“This will create huge historical wealth for the future generations,” he said and noted that museums were becoming a career option for the youth.

“We should not view these youth as mere museum workers but as youth associated with subjects like history and architecture that can become the medium of global cultural action,” the PM said. “These youth will be very effective in taking the nation's heritage abroad and learning from them about their past.”

He mentioned the collective challenges of smuggling and appropriation of artifacts and said that countries with ancient cultures like India had been struggling with this for hundreds of years.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Ministers of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi, and Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi Manuel Rabaté were also present on the occasion.