International symposium on J&K and Ladakh| J&K’s growth model revolves around peace, progress, prosperity, and people-first: LG Sinha

The central laws for the first time in the history of Jammu & Kashmir are providing forest rights to tribals, rights of children to free and compulsory education, prevention of atrocities against weaker sections, protection to farmers to create new orchards, rights to displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir, West Pakistani refugees and Kashmiri migrants, said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting some of the major initiatives taken by the government for the socio-economic growth of J&K, the Lt Governor said that the government has adopted a targeted approach for the issues like poverty, nutrition, gender equality, quality education, skill development of youth and have ensured that benefits of schemes reach to the last mile for new distributed growth that is not limited to a select few.

During the past one year, we have created an inclusive policy ecosystem for transforming Jammu Kashmir’s major sectors including Industrial, power, agriculture and allied sectors which speaks volumes of structural changes that took place within UT in a very short span of time, observed the Lt Governor.

The UT Government has adopted a people-centric policy and multi-pronged strategy involving all necessary systemic interventions to create at least a million employment opportunities and support them through an enabling ecosystem, he said.

New Industrial Development Scheme offering Rs 28,400 Crores subsidy is attracting industrial investment. We have received a proposal of Rs 23,500 Crore private investment and by March next year, the number could go up to Rs.50,000 Crores.

The policy initiatives include high-density apple plantation, new clusters of cold storage, setting up of farmer-producer organizations in every district, promotion of intercropping, setting up of food processing units, GI tagging for Saffron of Kashmir, organic certification of Basmati rice of Jammu, integrated dairy development scheme have been taken to increase the income of our famers, create jobs, ensure food security and getting people to move back to agriculture.

Since the need of the hour is a massive upliftment of every potent sector and employment, the government’s focus is on IPS- Identity, Productivity & Security.

We are also in the process of strengthening the existing system and projects are being completed at a faster pace. This new developmental model of 'Implementation first, announcement later' is aimed at making Jammu Kashmir self-reliant in the energy sector by 2025, observed the Lt Governor.

Terming women empowerment and youth engagement as the foundation of inclusive growth, the Lt Governor said that the young energy, the vibrant human capital is J&K’s biggest asset that will contribute immensely in at least 58 sectors if they can be suitably tapped and skilled.

Encouraging economic participation of women, we are empowering them at all levels revolutionizing women grassroots entrepreneurship, and have added 4 lakh women in rural self-help groups, besides ensuring Rs 910 Crore bank credit for women entrepreneurs, which is higher than that of men in UT, added the Lt Governor.