International Umrah to resume from August 10: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the resumption of Umrah service for pilgrims worldwide from 1st Muharram 1443 (August 10, 2021), following a successful Hajj season.

Pilgrims should note that specific prayer locations have been designated as per COVID-19 standards.

Umrah for Saudi citizens and residents in the Kingdom began again from July 25.

Umrah was suspended in the first week of Dhul Hijjah so as to make preparation for Hajj which began on July 17.

Pilgrims are also required to follow markings on the floor when performing Tawaf as was seen during Hajj and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.