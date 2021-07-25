International Umrah to resume from August 10: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the resumption of Umrah service for pilgrims worldwide from 1st Muharram 1443 (August 10, 2021), following a successful Hajj season.
Pilgrims should note that specific prayer locations have been designated as per COVID-19 standards.
Umrah for Saudi citizens and residents in the Kingdom began again from July 25.
Umrah was suspended in the first week of Dhul Hijjah so as to make preparation for Hajj which began on July 17.
Pilgrims are also required to follow markings on the floor when performing Tawaf as was seen during Hajj and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligibility and requirements
All countries allowed to send direct flights except for nine countries which are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon which require quarantine of 14 days in a third country before arriving in the Kingdom.
Mandatory requirement of being vaccinated against COVID-19 with complete doses of either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or J&J.
Complete doses of China’s vaccines with booster shot of either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or J&J.
Age 18 and above will be allowed.
Requirement to arrive via an accredited Umrah agency by Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage that Muslims can perform at any time of the year. In February of 2020, it was suspended due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.