International Women's Day | 2 J&K women among 29 get Nari Shakti Puraskar

New Delhi: Two women from Jammu and Kashmir are among the 29 awardees to be conferred with the prestigious Nari Shakti Puruskar for the years 2020 and 2021 by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi tomorrow.

The award ceremony will mark the culmination of week-long celebrations of International Women’s Day, which started on March 1, 2022 in New Delhi, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The award ceremony for the year 2020 could not be held in 2021 due to the prevalent situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

Two women from Jammu and Kashmir include Nasira Akhter, who is an innovator in the field of Environmental Conservation and Sandhya Dhar, who is a social worker.