International Yoga Day| 3 heritage, iconic J&K sites among 75 prominent sites chosen

Srinagar: Three heritage sites of Jammu and Kashmir have been chosen among 75 prominent heritage spots for special events on June 21 being celebrated as International Yoga Day. These included Suchetgarh in RS Pura sector along the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu, historic Dal lake in Srinagar and Martand Sun temple in Anantnag.

Union Minister in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) holding Independent Charge of Sciences and Technology, Earth Science, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, will lead Yoga Day celebrations along with security personnel and local people on the International Border of Suchetgarh in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.