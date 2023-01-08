Internationally renowned conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah spearheads Shalimar Garden’s conservation

MISSION MUGHAL GARDENS

On May 28, 2022, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for conservation of Shalimar Garden.

Jammu and Kashmir government in collaboration with JSW Foundation, is making efforts to restore the glorious heritage of J&K— to give a fillip to tourism in the region.

Abha believes that in spite of the structural issues, concerns with encroachment and later additions, the Mughal Gardens of Kashmir remain the finest specimens of royal gardens in the world.

She says that the six gardens of Shalimar, Nishat, Cheshma Shahi, Pari Mahal, Achabal and Verinag mark the acme of garden building, representing the great garden culture of Mughal Kashmir.

“While other pleasure gardens of the Mughals were abandoned, destroyed, lost or transformed over time, these imperial gardens represent the most outstanding ensemble of extant pleasure gardens, remaining in continued use for 400 years,” Abha says.

She says together these represent the apex of development of Mughal Gardens that revolutionised the source and deployment of water and where the Chahar Bagh emerged out of its walled enclosure to embrace the paradisiacal landscape of Kashmir.

“Since Babur’s conquest of Hindustan in 1526, Mughal Gardens had relied on wells, resulting in the restrained use of water. Fed by mountain springs, streams and nehars, the Kashmir gardens transformed Mughal hydrology. They celebrated the abundance of water with theatrical displays of reflective pools, floating pavilions, gushing fountains, abshars, chadars, and chini khanas with lamps glittering behind water cascades. The gardens of the Nominated Property epitomize the mastery of Mughal gardeners and engineers and innovations in irrigation, hydrology, horticulture, grafting and design that informed later gardens,” Abha says. “Built in the first half of the 17th century, they are the standard bearers that influenced and inspired gardens across the realm and beyond. The gardens of Kashmir elevated Mughal Gardens to a stage where they were no longer subservient to buildings. Neither backdrop or foreground, nor adjuncts to tombs or palaces, they were center-stage, serving as ephemeral courts and cultural spaces of empire.”

She says that Kashmir’s Sufi traditions and Mughal patronage fostered a syncretic culture of poetry staged in the Mughal Gardens.

“Descriptive verses and garden metaphors constitute a body of masnavis in Persian, Kashmiri and Urdu. This living culture of poetry and place-making finds expression in folk songs, Hindi films and contemporary music,” Abha says. “With seasonal changes witnessed through the hues of chinars and almond blossoms, the transient, ever-changing quality of the gardens is a unique attribute, celebrated through festivals traditional such as Navreh and Baisakhi – Kashmir’s Hindu and Sikh communities. As people flock to celebrate spring in the gardens, the Nominated Property stands unique in its unbroken continuum of use as cultural spaces over a period of four centuries.”