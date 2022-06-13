Internet services restored in Ramban

Ramban: Broadband and mobile internet services were restored across Ramban district on Monday while the prohibitory restrictions imposed under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure for safety and security of the general public in the territorial jurisdiction of District Ramban was withdrawn.

The internet services in three districts of Chenab region were placed under suspension by the authorities since Thursday evening after tensions erupted in Bhadarwah Sub Division of Doda.

Broadband and mobile internet services were restored in Ramban district however the internet services continue to remain suspended in Doda and Kishtwar on Monday.