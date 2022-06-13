Internet services restored in Ramban

Ramban: Broadband and mobile internet services were restored across Ramban district on Monday while the prohibitory restrictions imposed under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure for safety and security of the general public in the territorial jurisdiction of District Ramban was withdrawn.
The internet services in three districts of Chenab region were placed under suspension by the authorities since Thursday evening after tensions erupted in Bhadarwah Sub Division of Doda.
Broadband and mobile internet services were restored in Ramban district however the internet services continue to remain suspended in Doda and Kishtwar on Monday.
Official sources said the restrictions were eased in Doda, Thatari Gundoo whereas the strict restrictions remained imposed in Bhadarwah and Kishtwar on Monday also.
The district administration in all the three districts of Chenab region is monitoring the situation closely on ground including on all the social media platforms, mobile phones and Short Message Services (SMS).
A senior police officer wishing not to be quoted said that “anybody found posting any unwanted content to disturb peace and harmony would be booked under law”.
Restrictions under section 144 CrPc remain in force in Bhadtawah town of Doda and Kishtwar district while the restrictions were lifted from Ramban district.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam issued a order stating that “the prohibitory restrictions imposed under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure for safety and security of the general public in the territorial jurisdiction of District Ramban vide this office order No . DCR / PS Camp / 1901-09, dated 09.06.2022 and DCR / PS - Camp / 1910-19 , dated 10.06.2022 , are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect on 11-06-2022”.
Curfew continues on 5th Day in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar towns
Curfew continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhadarwah and Kishtwar towns, as the police have arrested one person for making inflammatory speech.
Authorities have decided to continue curfew restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPc in the two towns to maintain law and order, however restriction imposed in other parts of Doda district including Doda town, Bhalla, Thathri and Gandoh were completely lifted from today afternoon.
However, the students, appearing in board examinations, were asked to reach their examination centres on showing valid identity and admit cards to the deployed forces. As per the directions of the administration, admit cards were treated as curfew-passes to facilitate free movement of the students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board examinations, said an official of the education department(who is laison officer) Rana Arif.
The situation is well under control and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere, a police official said.
According to reports, Aadil Gafoor Ganai, son of late Abdul Gafoor Ganai who allegedly made hate speech from Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on June 9 during a protest rally against a particular community and Nupur Sharma, for which a case vide an FIR number 92 / 2022 was lodged in police station Bhadarwah and a case was registered against him under section 295 A and 506 IPC, was arrested from his house in Chinar Mohalla locality of Bhadarwah town on Sunday Morning. Today police produced him before Mobile Magistrate Bhadarwah, the accused was sent to 5 days police remand.
While Rudra Yogi, who posted a social media post got anticipatory bail from court.
Meanwhile, students appearing in exams and their parents expressed their gratitude to the authorities for giving permission to appear in the ongoing board exams.
According to reports, raids are being conducted by police in different parts of Bhadarwah and it's peripheral areas to nab the other persons mentioned in FIRs registered in PS Bhadarwah for creating tension.(With inputs from Tahir Nadeem Khan in Bhadarwah)