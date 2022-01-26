Internet services snapped, restored in Kashmir
Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, 73rd Republic Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday even as cellular internet services remained suspended in the valley as a precautionary measure in the morning.
Three-tier security was placed in Jammu as well as Kashmir, especially around venues where the main functions were held.
Sharpshooters were deployed around the venues and drones were used to keep vigil around the city.
The day passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Kashmir or Jammu .
The internet was snapped across Kashmir in the morning and only restored in the evening. However, mobile phone connections weren’t snapped like in previous years.
Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in Kashmir since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations. The services are usually restored in the afternoon following the culmination of official functions across Kashmir.