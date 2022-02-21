Intravenous drug use major cause of death among addicts: Experts

Baramulla: As intravenous drug use is a common form of drug abuse now for its rapid effect, the growing cases of fatalities besides hepatitis B and C among the drug abusers is reaching an alarming stage.
The intravenous drug abuse involves injecting a substance into a vein by using a syringe. The intravenous drug use produces rapid effects. This type of drug abuse is considered to have the highest chances of drug addicts experiencing overdose which can cause death.
Besides, the injectable drugs often develop hepatitis B and c among the drug addicts.
Dr Tajamul, Head Of Department, Psychiatry Department, Government Medical College Baramulla while terming the situation grim says that at least over one hundred cases of drug abusers visit OPD each month.
He said the disturbing aspect is that most of the patients use injectable drugs and are found affected by Hepatitis B and C. “The intravenous use of drugs like heroin or morphine often result in overdose of drugs with the result several drug patients often collapse and die. Several such patients had also been diagnosed with Hepatitis B and C,” said Dr Tajamul.
The GMC Baramulla has a 6 bedded Drug De-addiction facility. However, the Additional Treatment Facility has not been started yet which will empower the department with more staff and facilities.
In the Drug De-addiction Centre established by the Baramulla police, the situation is no different. Set up in 2012, the authorities so far have treated over 3673 patients which include 776 in IPD.
In 2021 alone, 457 patients using drugs were admitted in the 8 bedded Drug De-addiction centre while 638 drug abusers visited the OPD section.
An official said that a decade back, there were few drug addicts using heroin or cocaine. He said now most of the drug abusers use Heroin or Cocaine as drugs. “Once a rare substance in Kashmir owing to its cost and non availability, now heroin and cocaine is a rampant form of drug being used in Kashmir,” he said.
The Baramulla police have so far seized several kilograms of heroin and other narcotics in the last few years. Scores of people have been arrested in connection with the seized narcotics. The narcotics are mainly being smuggled from across the border.
An official said that so far in Baramulla district, more than 15 youngsters have died due to overdose of drugs and although scores of patients have been successfully treated, use of narcotics is continuing despite its adverse social and economic impact on the affected families.