Intravenous drug use major cause of death among addicts: Experts

Baramulla: As intravenous drug use is a common form of drug abuse now for its rapid effect, the growing cases of fatalities besides hepatitis B and C among the drug abusers is reaching an alarming stage.

The intravenous drug abuse involves injecting a substance into a vein by using a syringe. The intravenous drug use produces rapid effects. This type of drug abuse is considered to have the highest chances of drug addicts experiencing overdose which can cause death.

Besides, the injectable drugs often develop hepatitis B and c among the drug addicts.