Intruder killed on IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Monday stated to have foiled an infiltration bid across the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector with the killing of an intruder. As per the BSF officials, during the intervening night of July 30 and 31, the vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in the Arnia border area.

“An intruder was observed approaching the BSF fence, compelling the alert troops to open fire. They killed one intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt,” BSF officials said. “The patrolling along the border area has been increased and searches are being conducted at the site of infiltration,” officials added.