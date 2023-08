Poonch: Security forces Monday nabbed an intruder on the Line of Control in Balakote area of Mendhar sub division in Poonch. Officials identified the intruder as 22-year-old Abdul Wahab.

“Army troops on the Line of Control noticed a suspicious movement at a forward location on the Line of Control, following which an operation was launched and the intruder was detained,” official sources said. “He has been shifted to a local Army camp for questioning,” they said.