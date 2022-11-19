Investigation under full swing, culprits will be brought to justice soon: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar Saturday said that investigation into the threats to media were under full swing. He said that the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “In the wake of recent threat issued to journalists, Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir.”

The Police statement said, “A case vide FIR No 82/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sherghari against terror handlers, active terrorists, and terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir.”