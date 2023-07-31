IPS officer Basant Rath’s suspension extended till Jan 2024

Srinagar: The Union Home Ministry has extended the suspension of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Basant Kumar Rath Rath, Inspector General of Police by six months till January 2024 on the recommendations of the Central Review Committee.
According to an order, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, placed Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000) under suspension from July 8, 2020, vide MHA’s order of even number dated July 8, 2020, as disciplinary proceedings were contemplated against him.
The order reads that based on the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, extended the suspension tenure of Rath.
“The Central Review Committee, while reviewing the suspension of Basant Rath has taken into account the facts and circumstances of the case in totality and recommended the extension of suspension tenure for a further period of 180 days beyond July 31, 2023, up to January 27, 2024,” it reads.
“The President after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and recommendations of Central Review Committee, has come to conclusion that Rath, IPS (AGMUT 2000) should continue to remain under suspension for a further period of 180 days beyond July 31, 2023 to January 27, 2024,” reads and order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs.
In July 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspended Rath, two weeks after he filed a Police complaint against Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, with whom he was involved in a nasty social media tiff.
According to an order issued by the then under-secretary to the Government of India, Rath was placed under suspension with immediate effect for “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”.
“It is further ordered that during the period that this order should remain in force, the headquarters of Rath should be Jammu in J&K and Rath should not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission of the DGP, J&K Police,” the order had said adding that Rath was eligible for a subsistence allowance and dearness allowance during the suspension period.