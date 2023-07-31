IPS officer Basant Rath’s suspension extended till Jan 2024

Srinagar: The Union Home Ministry has extended the suspension of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Basant Kumar Rath Rath, Inspector General of Police by six months till January 2024 on the recommendations of the Central Review Committee.

According to an order, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, placed Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000) under suspension from July 8, 2020, vide MHA’s order of even number dated July 8, 2020, as disciplinary proceedings were contemplated against him.

The order reads that based on the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, extended the suspension tenure of Rath.