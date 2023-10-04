IPS officer Imtiaz Ismail Parray appointed as DIG SSB

Jammu: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday approved the appointment of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of AGMUT cadre Imtiaz Ismail Parray as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

As per an Office Memorandum of MHA, the appointment of Parray (AGMUT: 2009) has been made against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

UT’s Division, MHA, to which the communique has been addressed to, has been asked to relieve the officer immediately to enable him to join the new assignment at the Centre.