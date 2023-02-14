IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack is Srinagar Police chief now

Srinagar: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who cracked the Pulwama terror attack case, is now the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal.

Balwal, who was on deputation with the anti-terror agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and his team managed to crack the case, in which the agency initially struggled to get any leads for 10 months.

The then Superintendent of Police with the NIA and an inspector in his team, Neeraj Sharma, were later awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in the investigation for 2021.