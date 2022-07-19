IRCON begins repair work on Nachilana-Khari road: DC Ramban

In an official communiqué to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Banihal this morning, DC Ramban stated that the matter was discussed with the Chief General Manager M/S IRCON International Limited, Banihal, who assured that the work on both the projects would be taken up immediately i.e., from July 19 itself.

He added that the matter was also discussed with M/S Khandy Constructions, which assured that repair and maintenance work on these roads being maintained by Railway authorities would be completed within the next 10 days.

With regard to a related issue of some locals “hindering execution of works earlier leading to their suspension” as flagged by the CGM M/S IRCON Int’l Limited and its contractor company, DC directed the SDM Banihal to monitor the repair and maintenance works on these roads and seek police assistance in case of “any resistance to the execution of ongoing works.”