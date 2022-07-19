IRCON begins repair work on Nachilana-Khari road: DC Ramban

Ramban: ‘IRCON International Limited and the contractor company engaged by it have assured to complete the repair and maintenance work of two projects viz., Nachlana-Khari road and sinking stretch of Hernihal on Nachlana-Mangit road, beginning today, within ten days.’
This was informed by the Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam today, a day after the Block Development Council (BDC) Khari chairman Sajad Hussain along with over 20 other PRI members had tendered their resignations to him (DC) to register their protest against the IRCON and the UT administration for having failed to repair these roads.
In an official communiqué to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Banihal this morning, DC Ramban stated that the matter was discussed with the Chief General Manager M/S IRCON International Limited, Banihal, who assured that the work on both the projects would be taken up immediately i.e., from July 19 itself.
He added that the matter was also discussed with M/S Khandy Constructions, which assured that repair and maintenance work on these roads being maintained by Railway authorities would be completed within the next 10 days.
With regard to a related issue of some locals “hindering execution of works earlier leading to their suspension” as flagged by the CGM M/S IRCON Int’l Limited and its contractor company, DC directed the SDM Banihal to monitor the repair and maintenance works on these roads and seek police assistance in case of “any resistance to the execution of ongoing works.”
“With regard to maintenance of Nachlana and Khari road and stoppage of work by villagers near hospital or Police Chowk at Khari market on existing Nachala-Khari road and regular sinking of road at Hernihal on the Nachlana-Aripinchal-Mandakhass-Kawna Mangit road and your references received by this office vide your communication No SDMB/192-93, dated June 22, 2022, and No SDMB/22/299-301 dated July 18, 2022, respectively, you may note that the matter has been discussed with Chief General Manager M/S IRCON Int’l Limited, Banihal, who has assured that both work on the projects shall be taken up from today i.e. July 19, 2022,” read the communiqué sent to SDM, Banihal by DC Ramban.
“The matter has also been discussed with M/S Khandy Constructions, which has assured that repair and maintenance work on the above road(s) being maintained by Railway authorities shall be taken up from today and BT work completed within the next 10 days. Both CGM, M/S IRCON Int’l Limited and the contractor assigned the work have stated that execution of works earlier has been met with resistance by some sections of the general public which led to suspension of works,” DC noted in his letter.
“Accordingly, you are directed to monitor the repair and maintenance works on the aforesaid road network(s) and seek police assistance if any resistance to the execution of ongoing works is countenanced. You may also entrust supervisory role to your AEE, PWD, Banihal to ensure that the repair and maintenance works mentioned above are executed without any further delay,” he directed.
“Nachilana-Khari-Mandakhass link road, which caters to over 50,000 population of the hilly belt in Banihal sub-division, is in a very dilapidated condition as the road is being used by railway construction agency IRCON International for the past two decades without carrying out any repair,” PRI representatives had alleged in their resignation letter.
However Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam had requested them to re-consider their decision as the matter was already taken up with the IRCON.