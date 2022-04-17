Iridium sat phones, Wi-Fi-enabled thermal imagery tools find way to terror groups in Kashmir

Srinagar: Fifteen signatures of Iridium satellite phones, used by the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan, and Wi-Fi-enabled thermal imagery devices that help a terrorist to escape security cordons especially during night have been found in the militancy-hit Kashmir valley, officials here said on Sunday.

They said some of the signatures of Iridium satellite phones have been found in cyber space since February. It started from North Kashmir and now there have been some spots in parts of South Kashmir as well, they said.