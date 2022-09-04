Is Anybody Listening?

Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno Typists aspirants demand re-evaluation
We, the aspirants for Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist posts would like to bring to your notice that we have participated in the selection process for Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist advertised by JKSSB vide Notification No 4, 5, 6, and 7 of 2020 and 1, 2, and 3 of 2021 and have appeared in the type test and thereafter in the shorthand test conducted by the board dated January 11, 2022. However, we are not satisfied with the result declared by the board on May 27, 2022, as there are several discrepancies in the list prepared by JKSSB wherein many of us who have attempted the shorthand test with 100 percent accuracy find our names missing from the shortlist issued by the board.
As soon as the list was published on the board website, many aspirants approached Chairman JKSSB regarding the discrepancies in the result declared and Chairman JKSSB assured them of re-evaluation. Many aspirants also filed online grievances, representations, and RTIs, but JKSSB turned deaf ear to all the pleas. We have been told that the result has been declared on merit but, we, the aspirants, demand re-checking of shorthand sheets and transcription test to provide justice to those who burnt their midnight oil to prepare for this exam. The board thereafter issued a notification on the official website that the transcription sheets of the candidates had been re-evaluated and declared no change in the previous shortlist issued by the board. The aspirants have also raised the issue that JKSSB advertised different posts of Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno-Typist under different grade pay and criteria but took same dictation test for both the posts which shows utter negligence on the part of the JKSSB. The result of the transcription test has not also been published separately for both the posts and the board issued another notification wherein it excluded some posts of Steno-Typist so that nobody can raise a finger at the selection process. That JKSSB has communicated to all the desirous candidates that the copy of transcription sheets cannot be provided to them or whosoever filed the RTI for the same which clearly indicates foul play. In view of the above-made submissions, the Honourable LG is requested to kindly order an in-depth inquiry into the entire selection process.
Aspirants
Aspirants decry delay in SKIMS interview
SKIMS had published an advertisement notification through print media vide Advertisement Notification No 3 of 2020 dated June 26, 2020, for different posts. The examination was held from October 28, 2020, to December 10, 2020. Then SKIMS, Soura, after the completion of one-year duration of the written test declared the result on September 4, 2021.
Now due to non-comprehensible reasons, for the last 9 months, they didn't issue the interview notification. We all aspirants are in a state of depression and frustration as some of us are about to cross the age bar. SKIMS administration is playing with our future. Every candidate has at least 10 times put the grievance on the LG’s Grievance portal but there has always been the same response from the LG office and SKIMS, Soura.
We have high hopes that the Honourable LG would look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest. The lower court Srinagar has also ordered the SKIMS to release the final selection lists but no action has been taken. We request the LG-led administration to take notice of our situation.
Unemployed youth of J&K
‘Take action against Khushalsar encroachers’
A few days back, the de-weeding and cleaning of Khushalsar Wetland near Sazgaripora was done by an NGO under the supervision of Srinagar district administration. The inhabitants of surrounding areas of this wetland hailed this cleaning process. But, it is unfortunate that some people have encroached on some parts of the wetland. These people have constructed sheds and cultivated vegetables here on this grabbed portion of wetland.
We request the Honorable Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the issue and take immediate action in this regard.
Altaf Ahmad
Inhabitants of Sazgaripora and Zadibal, Srinagar
Poor road connectivity at Champora, Kupwara
We, the inhabitants of Wani Mohalla, Champora, Kupwara, are facing a lot of problems due to poor road connectivity. We had appealed to various departments and Panchayat Committee to take action but to no avail. As such, we once again appeal to the authorities to take appropriate take action as soon as possible so that our problems are mitigated.
Residents