Is Anybody Listening?

Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno Typists aspirants demand re-evaluation

We, the aspirants for Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist posts would like to bring to your notice that we have participated in the selection process for Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist advertised by JKSSB vide Notification No 4, 5, 6, and 7 of 2020 and 1, 2, and 3 of 2021 and have appeared in the type test and thereafter in the shorthand test conducted by the board dated January 11, 2022. However, we are not satisfied with the result declared by the board on May 27, 2022, as there are several discrepancies in the list prepared by JKSSB wherein many of us who have attempted the shorthand test with 100 percent accuracy find our names missing from the shortlist issued by the board.

As soon as the list was published on the board website, many aspirants approached Chairman JKSSB regarding the discrepancies in the result declared and Chairman JKSSB assured them of re-evaluation. Many aspirants also filed online grievances, representations, and RTIs, but JKSSB turned deaf ear to all the pleas. We have been told that the result has been declared on merit but, we, the aspirants, demand re-checking of shorthand sheets and transcription test to provide justice to those who burnt their midnight oil to prepare for this exam. The board thereafter issued a notification on the official website that the transcription sheets of the candidates had been re-evaluated and declared no change in the previous shortlist issued by the board. The aspirants have also raised the issue that JKSSB advertised different posts of Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno-Typist under different grade pay and criteria but took same dictation test for both the posts which shows utter negligence on the part of the JKSSB. The result of the transcription test has not also been published separately for both the posts and the board issued another notification wherein it excluded some posts of Steno-Typist so that nobody can raise a finger at the selection process. That JKSSB has communicated to all the desirous candidates that the copy of transcription sheets cannot be provided to them or whosoever filed the RTI for the same which clearly indicates foul play. In view of the above-made submissions, the Honourable LG is requested to kindly order an in-depth inquiry into the entire selection process.

Aspirants