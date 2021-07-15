Is sedition law necessary after 75 years of independence: Supreme Court asks Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Centre on the utility of having a sedition law even after 75 years of gaining independence from the British, and also frowned on the misuse of law by the police against people.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said: "It is a colonial law used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, (Bal Gangadhar) Tilak. Still, it is necessary after 75 years of independence?"

"I am indicating what I am thinking," the Chief Justice told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal

Citing the example of continued usage of Section 66A of IT Act, which was quashed, but abused to arrest thousands for airing their views, the top court pointed out that sedition law (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code) is also not immune to misuse by police to fix persons who speak against the government.

"It is like you give a saw to carpenter and he will cut entire forest. This is the impact of this law," the Chief Justice said.

He noted that police officers in a village can invoke the sedition law, and all these issues are required to be examined.

"My concern is the misuse of law. There is no accountability of executing agencies. I will look into it," he said.

"The government has already taken out several stale laws, why don't you look into this," the CJI told Venugopal, adding that "everybody is a little scared when this section is invoked".