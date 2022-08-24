Is this the end of PAGD?

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Wednesday announced that it would contest on all the 90 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly whenever polls are held.

The announcement was made by the party in a statement issued after a meeting of its Provincial Committee presided over by former chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah. With this announcement, NC has put to an end any possibility of jointly contesting the assembly elections with other constituents of PAGD.

“The provincial committee members unanimously resolved that NC should prepare and fight all 90 assembly seats,” the statement said.

The party also expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles, and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting NC.