Is this the end of PAGD?

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Wednesday announced that it would contest on all the 90 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly whenever polls are held.
The announcement was made by the party in a statement issued after a meeting of its Provincial Committee presided over by former chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah. With this announcement, NC has put to an end any possibility of jointly contesting the assembly elections with other constituents of PAGD.
“The provincial committee members unanimously resolved that NC should prepare and fight all 90 assembly seats,” the statement said.
The party also expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles, and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting NC.
“The participants in the meeting felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam. They denounced the unfair treatment meted out to NC in PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents,” the statement said.
It said that the NC vice president in his response acknowledged the concerns raised by the participants and reiterated that the interest of the people of J&K and NC would be safeguarded.
NC later shared similar views in a series of tweets.
Today’s announcement did not take the political circles here by surprise as indications were already there that NC would contest the polls on its own and would not like to go with PAGD.
But the timing of the announcement did surprise some of them. NC’s today’s move has also signaled a possible end to PAGD.
Addressing the provincial committee meeting, Omar Abdullah said that to protect J&K’s identity it is imperative for the people of J&K to register as voters.
He said that the underlying principles guiding the party's future course of action would be in line with NC’s basic stand and policies.
The statement said that during the hours-long meeting the functionaries gave their appraisal of the current political situation in their respective areas.
“The meeting was also marked by threadbare discussions on party affairs and the mounting apprehensions among the public with regards to the inclusion of 25 lakh new voters as claimed by J&K’s CEO in a press conference,” the NC statement said.