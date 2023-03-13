ISIS Kerala Module Case: NIA conducts search in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday carried out searches in Srinagar in a case related to ISIS Kerala module case.
“In 2021, the NIA had started investigations into Muhammad Ameen alias Abu Yahya of Kadannamanna, district Mallapuram, Kerala, who had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms like Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram,” the probe agency said. “Through these channels, he was propagating violent Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members to this ISIS module.”
The NIA said that he and his associates had even identified certain individuals for targeted killings.
“They had also made plans to shift to J&K for engaging in terrorist acts and had raised funds from various sources for this trip,” it said.
During the probe, the NIA said that it was found that Ameen was in touch with Deepthi Marla of Kerala, a converted Muslim, married to Anas Abdul Rahiman of Mangalore.
“In 2015, she had gone to Dubai to pursue studies where she met Mizha Siddeeque and both women developed an inclination towards ISIS,” the anti-terror agency said. “In 2019, they tried to shift to Khorasan and reached Tehran, Iran. After reaching Tehran, their contact with ISIS operatives based in Khorasan could not be established.”
The NIA said that they both returned to India, and Deepthi got in touch with Ameen, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah, and others and made plans to undertake Hijrah to ISIS administered territory.
It said that in January 2020, she went to Srinagar in January 2020 to meet Obaid to shift and stay in Srinagar for a week.
“One of the common contacts between Deepthi and Obaid, Uzair Azhar Bhat, who is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy, was raided today (13.03.2023),” the NIA said. “NIA conducted a search at Bhat’s house in Karfali Mohalla, Srinagar, J&K. Seized digital devices are being examined and further investigations are in progress.”