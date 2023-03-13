ISIS Kerala Module Case: NIA conducts search in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday carried out searches in Srinagar in a case related to ISIS Kerala module case.

“In 2021, the NIA had started investigations into Muhammad Ameen alias Abu Yahya of Kadannamanna, district Mallapuram, Kerala, who had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms like Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram,” the probe agency said. “Through these channels, he was propagating violent Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members to this ISIS module.”

The NIA said that he and his associates had even identified certain individuals for targeted killings.

“They had also made plans to shift to J&K for engaging in terrorist acts and had raised funds from various sources for this trip,” it said.