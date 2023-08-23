ISRO officials over the moon

Chennai: It is not just India’s moon lander which is on the moon now, but also the Indian space agency officials -- those involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and those not.

The entire set of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials at the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru led by ISRO Chairman S Somanath who were glued to their monitors got up and clapped when the moon lander safely and softly landed on the lunar soil in a text-book style.

All were seen beaming with a great sense of relief and more so Somanath, whose name means the Master of Moon.

“People wanted us to succeed. The ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 project team has put in tremendous effort. They have been breathing Chandrayaan-3 for the past four years,” M Shankaran, Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre, said after India landed on the moon.

Shankaran also said the Chandrayaan-3 team was supported by teams in navigation, propulsion and others.