ISRO scientists imprinted indelible mark on sands of time: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, while congratulating the scientists of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said that they have imprinted an indelible mark on the sands of time.

In a tweet, Shah said “With the historic success of India’s lunar mission, our scientists have imprinted an indelible mark on the sands of time. To commemorate this achievement, PM @narendramodi Ji named the landing spot of Chandrayaan-3 ‘Shivshakti,’ and the location where Chandrayaan-2 fell ‘Tiranga’, to remind us that ‘No failure is permanent’.”

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave “new speed and energy” to the country’s space mission and India became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon.

Shah said that due to the leadership of PM Modi and the hard work of scientists, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the moon and it filled the country with new energy and confidence.