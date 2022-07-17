ISSF World Cup 2022 | Chain Singh brings laurels to J&K; wins silver in team event

Bhaderwah: Ace shooter from the Union Territory, Chain Singh from Bhallesa area of Doda in J&K, as a part of Indian trio including Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, won silver medal in the men’s 50 m rifle 3P (Positions) team event at ISSF world cup on Sunday.
More than 90 countries are participating in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) world cup 2022, being held at South Korea.
In the finals, the Indian trio had to settle for the white medal after going down 12-16 to the Czech Republic team.
Chain Singh, a resident of Chanser of Bhalessa, has won more than 90 medals in national and international events. His medal tally included 11 gold medals, 4 silver and four bronze medals in international events. He had represented the country in Rio Olympics 2016 at Brazil and Commonwealth Games 2018, held in Australia.
DDC vice-chairperson Sangeeta Bhagat greeted Chain Singh for making not just J&K but the entire nation proud.
Speaking to the media, Sangeeta said, “Singh is an asset for the country and an inspiration for the young generation to adopt sports as a profession.”