ISSF World Cup 2022 | Chain Singh brings laurels to J&K; wins silver in team event

Bhaderwah: Ace shooter from the Union Territory, Chain Singh from Bhallesa area of Doda in J&K, as a part of Indian trio including Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, won silver medal in the men’s 50 m rifle 3P (Positions) team event at ISSF world cup on Sunday.

More than 90 countries are participating in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) world cup 2022, being held at South Korea.