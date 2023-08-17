Issuance of Domicile Certificate | Govt extends date for registration of bonafide migrants, DPs

Explaining the rationale of order, the department had pointed out that Section 3A(1)(b) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010, as amended by Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020, provided that “any person who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be eligible to be treated as a domicile for the purposes of the said Act.”

“After consideration of the matter, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is of the view that there may be other bonafide persons, displaced persons or migrants and their descendants who are not registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and may have been left out for a variety of reasons such as being outside Jammu and Kashmir; not having been able to register in the past; being registered as migrants with governments elsewhere; due to circumstances beyond their control, etc., and it is expedient to provide a procedure for registration of such migrants or displaced persons in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, for the purposes of getting Domicile Certificate only,” it was specified.

As per the order, the bonafide migrants and bonafide displaced persons who are not yet registered with the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrant), Jammu and Kashmir, can apply before the competent authority for registration for the purpose of issuance of a domicile certificate only, with any one of the specified documents, for registration.

Specified documents included copy of the Permanent Resident Certificate of the applicant or his parents or grandparents issued by a competent authority in Jammu and Kashmir; copy of the Electoral Roll for the year 1951, showing the name of the applicant or his or her parents or grandparents; copy of the Electoral Roll for the year 1988, showing the name of the applicant or his or her parents or grandparents, provided that the applicant or his or her parents or grandparents in these three cases include both males and females.