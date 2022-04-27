Issuance, verification of certificates | Deptts, PSUs, academic institutions asked to integrate Digilocker with security system

‘Digilocker’ is a flagship initiative of Government of India, which provides access to authentic documents or certificates in digital format from original issuers of these documents or certificates anytime, anywhere without any physical interface.

“This is one of the key proactive initiatives towards enhancing the effectiveness of the service delivery to the citizens aligned with the philosophy of “Minimum government and maximum governance.”

With a view to ensure hassle free and citizen friendly services, in accessing documents issued by various public authorities, the departments, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, PSUs, academic institutions, agencies etc shall mandatorily integrate their systems with Digilocker for issuance and verification of documents or certificates and also ensure that documents issued earlier shall also be made available in Digilocker platform,” ordered Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.