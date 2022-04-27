Issuance, verification of certificates | Deptts, PSUs, academic institutions asked to integrate Digilocker with security system

Jammu: J&K government has asked all departments, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), academic institutions and agencies to “integrate ‘Digilocker’ with a software system for issuing and verifying certificates.”
They have also been asked to ensure that all certificates “already issued and to be issued in future, are made available on Digilocker platform at the earliest.”
‘Digilocker’ is a flagship initiative of Government of India, which provides access to authentic documents or certificates in digital format from original issuers of these documents or certificates anytime, anywhere without any physical interface.
“This is one of the key proactive initiatives towards enhancing the effectiveness of the service delivery to the citizens aligned with the philosophy of “Minimum government and maximum governance.”
With a view to ensure hassle free and citizen friendly services, in accessing documents issued by various public authorities, the departments, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, PSUs, academic institutions, agencies etc shall mandatorily integrate their systems with Digilocker for issuance and verification of documents or certificates and also ensure that documents issued earlier shall also be made available in Digilocker platform,” ordered Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
He said that the Information Technology Department would provide necessary technical guidance and logistic support to facilitate adoption of ‘Digilocker’.
In order to ensure preservation and retention of information by Intermediaries providing ‘Digital Locker’ facilities, Government of India had already notified Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities) Rules, 2016 vide notification No GSR 711 (E) dated July 21,2016.
This was subsequently amended by Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities ) Amendment Rules, 2017, notified vide notification No GSR 111(E) dated February 8, 2017.