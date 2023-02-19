Issue notices to employees criticising Govt policies on social media: CS to Admin Secys

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has directed all the Administrative Secretaries to “identify the employees criticising or commenting adversely on the government policies or achievements on social media and issue notices to them.”
He issued these directions during an official meeting held on February 17.
The minutes of the meeting recorded that the Chief Secretary made this observation while expressing concern and also directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to issue a circular in this regard.
“It was observed that some government employees are openly criticizing or commenting adversely on the government policies or achievements on social media platforms,” the minutes of the meeting mentioned.
“Chief Secretary directed all Administrative Secretaries to monitor the social media networks on a regular basis and identify the employees criticizing or commenting adversely on the government policies or achievements on the social media and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the General Administration Department. GAD will issue necessary circular instructions in this regard,” it was further added, referring to the specific directions given by the Chief Secretary during the meeting.