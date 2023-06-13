Ist Person: Of a quake, a damaged school and a hospital, and my own home

Bhaderwah: I was driving home with a family member for lunch when I almost lost control over the wheel. Instinctively, we thought it might have been a mechanical fault. Panic-struck, I stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road. Then I realised that the earth was shaking and the nearby buildings on Chobia link road swayed violently enough. I thought these buildings might come down on us.

The quake seemed to last forever. When the tremors stopped, panic quickly set in. People were petrified. I thought of my family and rushed home to discover they were okay.

Seconds later, I realised it was a massive earthquake as we could listen to loud screams, especially of panicked parents. Most of them were mothers running towards schools to know about the safety of their children.