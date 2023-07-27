It depicts situation at par with times when normalcy prevailed in J&K: Police

Srinagar: J&K Police on Thursday said that the 8th Muharram procession was another historic landmark in J&K’s continued march towards peace and stability.

J&K Police in a statement issued here said that the Shia brethren here were quoting it as a historic day in J&K history, which was depicting a situation at par with the days when normalcy prevailed in J&K.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the day, when the shadow of terrorism and petty politics of separatism made it impossible to hold such events, the procession was not taken out for the last 33 years in the aftermath of violence and arson during the event,” Police said. “But today when it was restarted after over three decades, it is simply showing our resolve and commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future. Kudos to the people and participants.”

The Police said that the procession started at 6 am and culminated at 11 am, notwithstanding the fact that only a two-hour window was provided. “Our forces have been on the ground since 4 am. Checkpoints and cut off points were placed by 5 am,” Police said. “Traffic management remained excellent since morning. There was a gathering of more than 25,000 people in the form of a procession, fully disciplined and peaceful and well coordinated. It is certainly another historic day for our people.”