It is not a mathematical exercise: CEC

“If one constituency has two districts, then the persons are at a difficulty to reach to the MLAs for their day to day work. Tribals for the first time got an opportunity to air their issues. So they really felt that it was a welcome step and they also came out with a lot of views as to how this ST reservation is to be done. Difficult terrain in some districts was not acknowledged in the earlier delimitations. There are many persons living in the difficult terrains or areas and they informed the Commission that their problems and issues were not acknowledged by the earlier Commission,” he said.

According to CEC, this was also requested by various groups which had come from different topography and geographical locations. Some groups demanded reservation for specific communities and groups also.

He said that taking all these demands and representations of persons into account, a draft would be prepared.

“A draft of delimitation will be prepared. The views of the Associate members, who are part of the Commission, will also be taken before the draft is made public. Thereafter the draft recommendations will be put in public domain for comments. After taking into account all those comments, concerns, a final draft will be prepared. So the opportunity will be given to the public at large to lodge their objections again vis-a-vis the draft. So the purpose of the Commission is to take view of all stakeholders in this particular exercise,” he maintained.