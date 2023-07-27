It was all peaceful; we had made extraordinary security arrangements: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Stating that Police had made extraordinary security arrangements for Muharram processions, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that it was very peaceful amid cooperation of people.

“It was all peaceful. People cooperated fully,” Vijay Kumar told reporters on Thursday while he was supervising the Muharram procession in Srinagar. “We had made extraordinary security arrangements.”

He said that officers were on the road at 2 am to ensure peaceful procession.

“On Wednesday, I presided over a review meeting of all security agencies in this connection,” he said. “Shia brothers also cooperated fully.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said that three tier security arrangements were put in place for the peaceful Muharram procession in the city.