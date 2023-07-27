It was all peaceful; we had made extraordinary security arrangements: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Stating that Police had made extraordinary security arrangements for Muharram processions, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that it was very peaceful amid cooperation of people.
“It was all peaceful. People cooperated fully,” Vijay Kumar told reporters on Thursday while he was supervising the Muharram procession in Srinagar. “We had made extraordinary security arrangements.”
He said that officers were on the road at 2 am to ensure peaceful procession.
“On Wednesday, I presided over a review meeting of all security agencies in this connection,” he said. “Shia brothers also cooperated fully.”
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said that three tier security arrangements were put in place for the peaceful Muharram procession in the city.
“There were exhaustive security arrangements for the successful and peaceful conduct of the Muharram procession,” he said. “People also cooperated. We are very thankful to them for carrying out the procession peacefully across the designated routes.”
The SSP said that this was for the first time in three decades that Muharram procession was allowed in Srinagar and everything went smoothly.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that the smooth and peaceful conduct of 8th Muharram procession on Srinagar roads was “one of the dividends of peace”. “We are happy as it was conducted peacefully. The Shia community cooperated very well on the occasion,” the DC said. “Adequate measures were put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of the procession. The administration had pressed its all men and machinery on the job. We congratulate people for behaving well.”