It's a big step forward in space exploration: Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated India on the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3, saying it is a big step forward in space exploration and certainly a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the area of science and technology.

In a Facebook post, the Russian Embassy in India conveyed the message of Putin to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian President's message read, "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole.

"This is a big step forward in space exploration and certainly a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the area of science and technology. Kindly convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes for new achievements to the leadership and staff of the Indian Space Research Organisation."